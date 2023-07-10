Parliament schedules 2021 State’s Account assessment session

The Angolan Members of the Parliament will assess and vote on the General State Account (CGE) for the 2021 financial year during the 8th Extraordinary Plenary Meeting of the 1st Legislative Session of the V Legislature of the National Assembly (AN) scheduled for July 26, 2023.

The information was released this Monday, in Luanda, by the first secretary of the Board of the AN, Manuel Lopes Dembo, at the end of the Conference of Parliamentary Leaders, chaired by the president of the Parliament, Carolina Cerqueira.

The CGE is the set of financial statements, accounting, budgetary and financial documents, and management performance reports, corresponding to budgetary, financial, asset and operational management acts and the safekeeping of public goods and values.

The document comprises the accounts of all bodies of Central and Local Administration of the State and Services, Public Institutes and Autonomous Funds, as well as Social Protection and Bodies of Sovereignty.

On the other hand, on the 27th, the 9th Extraordinary Plenary Meeting of the 1st Legislative Session of the AN will be held, for the consideration of three legal pieces of Legislative Authorization on the Deduction of the Investment Premium in terms of Oil Income Tax of blocks 18/15, 46 and 47.

At this Plenary meeting, legal pieces on international matters will also be discussed and voted on, namely the Draft Resolution for the accession of the Republic of Angola to the Solemn Declaration on the Single Market for Air Transport in Africa, as well as the Draft Resolution for the ratification of the Republic of Angola Amendments to the Protocol Relating to the Statute of the African Court of Justice and Human Rights.

At the Plenary Meeting on the 27th, two requests for authorization for the double adoption of minors will also be made

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)