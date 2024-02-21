Over 250 malaria cases reported in Oshikoto



OMUTHIYA: The Ministry of Health and Social Services Director in the Oshikoto Region, Joshua Nghipangelwa has encouraged community members to seek early treatment against the outbreak of malaria in the region.

Nghipangelwa said this in an interview with Nampa on Tuesday after he reported 256 malaria cases between January 2024 and 18 February 2024.

He said epidemic monitoring data indicates that the Oshikoto Region has surpassed epidemic thresholds, and is thus experiencing malaria outbreaks.

‘The regional rapid response team and the district response team have started to respond to the outbreak,’ said Nghipangelwa.

He added that the team has investigated most of the cases and visited the most affected areas for risk communication and community engagements and distribution of long-lasting insecticidal mosquito nets.

‘We have also started new methods to curb the increasing cases of malaria in the region by larviciding breeding sites and spraying of houses that reported cases,’ reported Nghipangelwa.

He fu

rther said they are testing and treating cases both at health facilities and also in the community, which is being done by community healthcare workers.

‘These cases are sporadic. The whole region is affected but the most affected constituency is Okankolo,’ Nghipangelwa said.

Nghipangelwa said the Onandjokwe District Hospital recorded the most cases with 92 and most of these cases emanated from the Okankolo Constituency, while Tsumeb Hospital has 84 cases and the Omuthiya District Hospital recorded 80 cases during the period of January 2024 up to 18 February 2024.

‘Everyone is at risk of getting malaria so no one is safe. Children and pregnant women used to be at risk in the past but nowadays everyone is at risk,’ said Nghipangelwa.

He also urged cattle herders and marginalised communities to wear clothes with long sleeves to protect themselves from mosquitoes.

He further encouraged residents of the Oshikoto Region to protect themselves from mosquito bites both while outside and inside their bedrooms.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency