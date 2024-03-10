Our goal is to finish better than the fourth spot: Hengari



WINDHOEK: Mighty Gunners head coach, Gerhard Hengari, said he is happy with what his team has achieved thus far in the Debmarine Namibia Premiership, but their goal is to finish in a better position than last season.

During the 2022/23 Debmarine Namibia Premiership season, the Otjiwarongo-based Namibia Premiership team finished in fourth position on the log standing but their coach told Nampa that his goal is to improve from that position this season.

With only eight games left in the 2023/24 Debmarine Namibia Premiership, Mighty Gunners are sixth on the log standing with 32 points and are 10 points away from the envisioned third-place finish.

Khomas NamPol occupies the third spot on the log with 42 points, but Hengari says his hope and prayer is for his player to be focused and lose momentum in their remaining games of the season.

‘Last season we finished fourth on the log standing. Our aim for this season was to finish better than number four. We are not aiming at winning the league this season but if t

hat happens it will be a bonus,’ said Hengari, who stated that any position better than number four will be good for them.

Hengari added that he was happy to collect maximum points against league title contenders FC Ongos on Friday, but their celebration will be short-lived if they don’t focus on their remaining games of the season.

‘Winning against the team that is leading the log standing is a good motivation to continue working hard but I hope and pray that our players don’t lose focus and will be mentally strong for our upcoming fixtures so that we can do better than we did last season,’ he said.

Out of 22 games played this season Mighty Gunners’ have won eight times, drawn eight times and lost six games. They have scored 24 goals and conceded 18 goals. Their next fixture of the weekend will be against Young African at the Legare Stadium in Gobabis.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency