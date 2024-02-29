Oshakati Town Council avails N.dollars 90 000 for Mayoral Cup



OSHAKATI: The Oshakati Town Council has invested an amount of N.dollars 92 000 in the hosting of the fourth edition of the Mayoral Cup.

Oshakati Mayor Leonard Hango in an interview with Nampa on Thursday said this represents an increase of more than N.dollars 10 000 from last year’s amount.

The tournament is slated for the 09 to 12 May 2024 at the Independence Stadium in Oshakati.

‘Preparations are already in full swing and this year we are going beyond the sporting activities and offering trading opportunities to the youth to make an income for themselves,’ he said.

The mayor said they are giving back to the community through sports.

There are four categories in this year’s tournament – youth football, legends football, women’s football and netball.

In the youth football category, the winner will walk away with N.dollars 22 000, a trophy, and gold medals. The second runner-up will receive N.dollars 14 000 in addition to silver medals, the semi-final loser N.dollars 5 500, and the quarter-final loser, N

.dollars 1 000.

The winner of the legends category will receive N.dollars 9 000, a trophy, and gold medals.

The second-place winner will get N.dollars 6 000 and silver medals, while the semi-finalists will receive N.dollars 3 000 each.

In the women’s football category, the winner is expected to walk away with N.dollars 4 000, a floating trophy and medals. The second-place winner will receive N.dollars 3 000 and silver medals and the semi-finalists, N.dollars 1 500.

In the netball category, winners will receive N.dollars 4 000, a trophy, and gold medals, while the runners-up will receive N.dollars 3 000 and silver medals, and the semi-finalists will receive N.dollars 1 500 each.

