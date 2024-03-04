Oryza Sativa lead Zambezi Second Football League



OPUWO: The Zambezi Second Division Football League has seen varying numbers of matchups, with some clubs playing more games than others due to stadium unavailability since its commencement last month.

Oryza Sativa Football Club (FC) has emerged as the frontrunner, leading the league after four matches.

The league concluded with rounds three and four over the weekend, with log leaders Oryza Sativa FC picking up four points after a 1-1 draw against Namib Chiefs FC and a thumping 4-0 triumph over Rocano Chiefs on Sunday.

In other Saturday fixtures, Sahara defeated Black Buffaloes 3-0, while Space Age suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat against visiting Bush Bucks. The match between Green Eagles and King Fisher was abandoned due to stadium shortages, meaning King Fisher and Blue Chiefs have only played once.

On Sunday, Power Dynamos failed to secure any points after losing 2-0 to Sahara. Black Buffaloes and Shooting Stars played out a goalless draw, while Namib Chiefs, who started the season strongly, defeated Green

Eagles 1-0.

At present, Oryza Sativa leads the league with nine points from two victories and two draws. Namib Chiefs and Sahara closely trail with seven points each, occupying the second and third positions respectively. Bush Bucks hold fourth place with six points, followed by Rocano King Rangers with four and Black Buffaloes with three.

Shooting Stars sit in seventh place with two points, followed by Blue Chiefs, Green Eagles, Space Age, and Power Dynamos, all with one point each in positions eight through eleven. King Fisher currently ranks 12th in the standings with no points.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency