Omaheke Regional Council chairperson urges learners to be more committed



GOBABIS: Omaheke Regional Council Chairperson Ignatius Kariseb on Friday appealed to learners to take their education seriously, emphasising its role in shaping their futures.

Speaking during a stakeholder engagement on education, Kariseb expressed concern that some children think they are doing their parents a favour by attending school.

‘Our children must understand that they are not doing their parents a favour by going to school. It is instead an opportunity for them to craft their own future. It is also our collective responsibility to instil a sense of responsibility, discipline and commitment in our children to ensure academic success,’ Kariseb said.

The chairperson called for the establishment of a more robust monitoring mechanism and emphasised the need for regular assessments to provide timely insights into students’ performances. Kariseb also urged those in education to understand the socio-economic status of parents and learners at their schools and address their needs accordingly.

‘To change

the face of education in the Omaheke Region, I am looking forward to seeing dedicated educators at our schools,’ said Kariseb.

Omaheke Region Governor Pijoo Nganate at the same event urged all stakeholders to strive for the betterment of education in the region.

Nganate acknowledged the challenges in the education system and encouraged those involved to prepare for upcoming challenges using past experiences.

‘I urge you to continue working with partners up and downstream to establish a solid foundation for children. With increasingly competing priorities, it is essential that we seek smarter ways to invest in education,’ Nganate said.

Omaheke was ranked 13th in the 2023 National Senior Secondary Certificate Ordinary level examinations and 14th in the National Senior Secondary Certificate Advanced Subsidiary level examinations.

