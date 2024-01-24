Omaheke appoints technical committee for Namibian Newspaper Cup



OPUWO: The Omaheke Region has appointed a regional technical team to prepare its under-20 football squad for the annual Namibian Newspaper Cup, set to take place in Gobabis from 29 March to 01 April.

A statement availed on Wednesday said the region’s technical staff were named last week, after a decision made by the Omaheke Football Region Executive Committee during a meeting with member clubs, last week.

The Executive Committee resolved to appoint Ewaldt Himeezembi Kavirombo as head coach, deputised by former Black Africa Sports Club veteran defender Moses Muree Katjiteo. Rudiger Khiba took on the role of fitness trainer, Albert Ganeb as technical director, Ben Uirab as the team manager, and Kemo Kaiko as the equipment manager.

According to the statement, the final regional trials will take place at Legare Sports Complex B on Saturday, 27 January between 09H00 and 15H00.

‘All seven Omaheke Political Constituencies are invited to arrange for their talented players born on or after 2005, including their tr

ansport, accommodation and meals for the trials,’ read the statement, noting that the league’s regional Exco, in collaboration with the Sports Committee, will only be liable for the players’ upkeep once the 30 players have been selected and are in camp for preparations.

According to the Namibia Football Association (NFA) in a media statement this week, all players must be based in Omaheke and must present a valid identity document and an original full birth certificate to be trailed.

The tournament will be officially launched on 06 February at the Nedbank headquarters in Windhoek, with the draw taking place on 05 March in Gobabis, it said.

The Eastern Region has won the competition three times, including the first Namibian Newspaper Cup in 2001, which was hosted in Windhoek.

In that final, they defeated Otjozondjupa 3-1 and won the cup again in 2002, defeating Oshikoto 3-2 in Otjiwarongo.

They became the first team to win three times, when they defeated host Khomas 2-1 in the 2009 final.

Previously know

n as the Standard Bank Newspaper Cup, Nedbank will this year, sponsor The Namibian Newspaper Cup competition.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency