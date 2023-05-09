NYSC has been a unifier – Edo Coordinator

The Edo State Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs Foluke Oladeinde, on Monday said the scheme had fostered national unity and created balance across multi-ethnic groups in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the scheme which came into existence in 1973, allows university graduates one-year compulsory service to their fatherland upon graduation.

Speaking during a five-kilometre walk to commemorate the NYSC at 50 in Benin, Oladeinde said the scheme had provided manpower for both the public and private sectors, thereby contributing to the nation’s economy.

“We are celebrating NYSC at 50 today and showcasing the remarkable achievements the scheme has made since inception.

“The scheme has promoted national cohesion and impacted the corps members positively through its primary assignments and community development services.

“The journey so far has been good; this is our five decades of fostering national unity and cohesion.

“The scheme has really achieved its aims and objectives. It has brought about discipline among the youths and exposed them to other cultures and traditions as most of the corps members serving in Edo are from the North, South West, and South East.

“We have seen situations where corps members inter-marry because they have learnt to appreciate each other’s way of life,” Oladeinde said.

According to her, NYSC has become a household name in Nigeria and has over time become a critical stakeholder in the nation’s electoral system.

The coordinator advised corps members to remain focused and be security conscious.

Miss Suliat Afolabi, a corps member serving in Edo, said the scheme has helped her to explore other states.

“All my life, I have been in my state in the south west. NYSC brought me to Edo and it has helped me to understand life better.

“Education is not a scam; it has brought me here to learn other people’s cultures and traditions. I have made a lot of friends since I came to Edo,” she said.

The corps members, led by their state coordinator, embarked on a five-kilometre walk in Benin to commemorate the 50th anniversary day celebration.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria