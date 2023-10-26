NMA conducts free general medical checks on 200 elderly in FCT

The Nigeria Medical Association, Federal Capital Territory (NMA-FCT) said its medical outreach at Primary Health Care, Karonmajigi in the FCT would address 200 elderly with eye problems and dental cases.

Dr Michael Olarewaju, Secretary of the association told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday that the physicians’ week was an event to introspect and reflect on the meaning of being a physician.

Olarewaju said that the period was also a time for the association to look out for each other, identify issues of common interest and also use the opportunity to conduct a medical outreach.

According to him, the association will use the time to render selfless service to the less privileged especially the elderly.

Olarewaju said that the exercise was part of activities to commemorate the 2023 Physicians’ Week with the theme, “This is Our Chance to Get it Right in the Health Sector”.

According to him, the physician week began on Monday and would end on Saturday.

“Today is for medical outreach, we will identify the elderly groups then have general medicine carry out on them.

“The elderly are always neglected by the society after the must have served the society.

“We will take care of them on general medicine like, dental cases eye care because they are old and most may be suffering from eye problems,” he said.

Olarewaju said that about 20 of their members were at the health care to provide services to the elderly.

“We will give them eye glasses, do tooth extraction when necessary and also dental cases will be addressed,” he said.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria