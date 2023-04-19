Nigerian women least represented in governance – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says women have continued to record low representation in all tiers and levels of governance.

This is contained in the NBS Statistical Report on Women and Men in Nigeria 2021 released in Abuja on Tuesday.

The report added that inspite of all efforts to promote the contribution of women in the domain of politics and decision-making, women have continued to record low representation at all tiers and levels of governance.

Women, it added, constituted almost half of the electorate.

The report said in Nigeria, women have never been appointed as Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

It said women have also not been elected as President or Vice-President since independence and the return of democracy in 1999 to the last election in 2019.

It said the highest representation in the National Parliament of 7.2 per cent was recorded in 2007-2011.

“It was 6.6 per cent each in 2011 – 2015 and 2015 – 2019. ”

The report said a total of six women and 73 men occupied principal positions in the Senate in 2016 and 2017.

“The years 2018 and 2019 have the same figure of seven women and 72 men as principal officers.

“Only nine women out of 106 members of the House of Representatives occupied principal positions in 2019.”

It said from 2016 to 2019, only six women occupied the position of committee chairperson for each year while in 2018 and 2019, a woman occupied the position of Minority Senate Leader in the Senate.

The report showed the current women’s representation in National Parliament (National Assembly) 2019 as 6.2 per cent, while the males make up 93.8 per cent.

The NBS said available data from the Office of the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) revealed the number of males and females appointed as Ministers from 2016 – 2019.

“In 2016 seven females were appointed, this decreased in 2017 to five females.

“Female ministers appointed in 2018 were six and in 2019, only seven were among the 43 appointed ministers.”

The report said in Nigeria, 31.87 and 31.98 per cent were female members of National Judicial Officers in 2016 and 2017, respectively, while 2018 recorded 28.86 per cent, indicating a drop.

It said no female had been the Chief Justice of Nigeria, President of the National Industrial Court, and the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court from 2016 to 2018.

“For the same period, females had been the President of the Court of Appeal (National Judicial Council).

Source: News Agency of Nigeria