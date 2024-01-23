Newborn baby rescued from pit latrine at Oshilulu village



KATIMA MULILO: A newborn baby girl was rescued from a pit latrine at Oshilulu village in the Omusati Region on Sunday.

The Namibian Police Force’s Crime Investigations Coordinator for Omusati, Moses Simaho, told Nampa a 30-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the matter.

He said the woman is under police guard at the Okahao District Hospital and faces charges of attempted murder, concealment of birth and defeating the course of justice.

‘It is alleged that the suspect gave birth to a baby girl while at home and thereafter dumped the baby in the pit latrine,’ Simaho said.

The woman reportedly went to the Okahao District Hospital and told the nurses she had a miscarriage when she went to the toilet.

Simaho indicated that the baby was uninjured and was taken to the same hospital in order for her condition to be monitored.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency