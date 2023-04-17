Namibia to participate in the 53rd General Assembly of the WTCA

Namibia is expected to partake in the 53rd General Assembly (GA) of the World Trade Centre Association (WTCA) set for Accra, Ghana from 23 to 28 April this year, to promote the country as a viable trade and investment destination.

A media statement issued Sunday by the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (MIRCO) said the GA will be held under the theme ‘Towards African Economic Integration and Enhanced Global Presence’ with the main objective to explore and build on trade and investment opportunities presented by the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Equally to explore opportunities with development agencies financing large-scale projects across Africa.

Namibia, it said will participate under the sub-theme, ‘Namibia, Land of many opportunities’, noting that the events will further present the Namibian companies an opportunity to showcase their products and services to potential customers, while at the same time affording them an opportunity to market investment and bankable projects.

“The GA is being hosted for the first time in Sub – Saharan Africa by the World Trade Centre Accra, thus presenting an opportune moment to market Namibia as an ideal trade and investment destination in the context of AfCFTA,” it said.

The Namibian delegation will be led by Minister of Industrialization and Trade, Lucia Iipumbu, accompanied by the Chief Executive Officer of the Namibia Investment Promotion Development Board, Nangula Uaandja and members of the private and public sectors.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency