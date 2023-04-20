Mozambique country profile

Mozambique, which gained independence from Portugal in 1975, is still suffering from the effects of a 16-year civil war that ended in 1992.

Tensions remain between the ruling Frelimo party and the former rebel movement Renamo.

The discovery of offshore gas fields in 2011 offers the possibility of transforming the economy, but a jihadist insurgency has derailed plans.

LEADER

President: Filipe Nyusi

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi

Filipe Nyusi, of the Frelimo party, won elections in 2015 and 2020.

He presides over a country on the cusp of tapping offshore gas fields that could transform the economy, although a jihadist insurgency in the north has put the state’s ability to guarantee security in doubt.

MEDIA

Mozambique’s Ilha de Mozambique

Mozambique has several Indian Ocean islands that attract tourists

Television is a key medium. State-run radio operates alongside private FM stations.

Print media have limited influence.

Journalists who upset the authorities risk intimidation and threats and self-censorship is commonplace, says Reporters Without Borders.

