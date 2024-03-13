Minor dies after hit-and-run accident



ONIIPA: The Namibian Police Force in the Oshikoto Region opened a case of culpable homicide against a driver of a white light truck that drove over and killed a seven-year-old boy.

According to the region’s crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Titus Ekandjo on Wednesday, the incident occurred around 15h00 on Tuesday at Onamulunga village on the B1 road between Onethindi and Iihwali village in the Oniipa Constituency.

The deceased was identified as Hiskiel Davids from Onamulunga village and a case of culpable homicide read with failing to stop after causing an accident has been opened against the suspect.

‘It is alleged that the suspect of a white light truck motor vehicle with an unidentified private registration number and a black loading box hit a pedestrian, who is a school learner, who was crossing the road from school,’ said Ekandjo.

He added that the suspect failed to stop after causing the accident. The truck was allegedly headed from the direction of Omuthiya towards Onethindi.

he victim was rushed to Onandjokwe State Hospital but succumbed to serious head injuries upon arrival at the hospital.

An autopsy will be conducted and the next of kin are informed.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency