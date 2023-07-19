Members of 9th Senate pays bipartisan solidarity visit to VP Shettima

Some members of the 9th Senate on Wednesday paid a bipartisan solidarity visit to the Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Senators Stella Oduah, Aliyu Abdullahi, Gabriel Suswan, Philip Aduda, George Sekibo, Yakubu Oseni and Laah Danjuma were some of the senators paid the visit.

Others were Senators Bulus Amos, Albert Akpan, Clifford Ordia, Emmanuel Bwacha and Suleiman Kwari.

Addressing newsmen after a meeting with the vice president, Aduda said the aimed of the visit was to show support of members of the 9th Senate to Shettima.

“We are here with my distinguished colleagues of the 9th Senate to see His Excellency, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to first felicitate with him.

“And then to wish him well and to pray to God Almighty to grant him wisdom in the discharge of his responsibility to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“As his colleagues in the 9th Senate we felt that it was necessary for us to come and pay him this bipartisan visit from both the APC, the PDP and YPP for us to pray for his success in office,” said Aduda.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria