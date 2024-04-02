Man’s lifeless body discovered at Omaruru



WINDHOEK: The body of a 29-year-old man was found hanging on Friday from his room’s ceiling at Omaruru’s Ozondje location in the Erongo region.

He was identified as Richard Murotua.

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in an incident report recently alleged that the Murotua’s lifeless body was discovered hanging from the roof of his room with an electric cable around his neck.

No suicide note was found and no foul play is suspected.

His next of kin was informed.

In a similar incident, the lifeless body of 27-year-old Leopolo Hambata was discovered hanging from a tree in the Northern Industrial Area in Katutura on Friday.

‘It is alleged that a taxi driver saw a stationary taxi alongside the gravel road and upon closer inspection he realized that the taxi was locked and no one was inside. When he scanned the surroundings, he saw the body of the deceased hanging in a nearby tree,’ said the report.

No foul play is suspected and his next of kin was informed of his death.

Police investigations in both matters

continue.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency