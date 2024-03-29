Man rapes 10-year-old boy



The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Oshikoto Region are looking for a man who allegedly sodomised a 10-year-old boy.

According to the region’s Head of Crime Prevention Deputy Commissioner Wynand Neels on Thursday, the incident happened on Monday around 14h00 at Ondombe yOmuthiya.

The victim is a Grade 5 learner.

‘It is alleged that the suspect who is a cattle herder and neighbour of the victim, went to herd cattle with the victim in the field,’ reported Neels.

It is alleged that while in the shade of a tree, the suspect asked the victim to remove his trousers so that he could have anal sex with him and offered the boy N.dollars 20.

‘The victim refused, but the suspect removed his trouser and forcefully raped the victim and the suspect repeated it again the same day, and warned the victim not to tell anyone,’ Neels said.

The victim the next morning informed his grandmother that he was experiencing pain.

‘The grandmother then checked and found bruises around the victim’s private parts and insisted

to hear the truth from her grandson,’ Neels added.

The grandmother took the victim to the police on Wednesday morning and opened a case the same day.

The victim was taken to Omuthiya District Hospital for medical attention.

The suspect’s age is unknown and he has not yet been arrested as he could not be found but the investigation continues.

Separately, two suicide cases were reported on Thursday in the region. A 24-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging on Thursday at about 00:00 at Ondonga village, while a 46-year-old man was found hanging in a mopane tree on Thursday at 10h00 at Amukulungundju village.

Investigations into the incidents have been launched.

Source: Namibia Press Agency