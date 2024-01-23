Man electrocuted at Tsumeb due to illegal electricity connection



WINDHOEK: A 35-year-old man was electrocuted in the Kuvukiland area of Tsumeb on Monday when he touched a wire fence that had become electrified due to illegal electricity connections.

According to a crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force, the incident occurred around 13h30 while Obed Ronny was busy handing money to a neighbour through the fence.

‘There were illegal electric cables connected alongside the fence which were not properly sealed, causing the whole fence to become electrified. As a result, the deceased was electrocuted,’ the crime report said.

Ronny was transported to Tsumeb’s Lombardt District State Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. His next of kin have been informed, and police investigations are ongoing.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency