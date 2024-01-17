Man dies in hit-and-run accident at Kanyumara village



RUNDU: A 20-year-old man died instantly in a hit-and-run accident at Kanyumara village in the Kavango East Region on Monday.

The Namibian Police Force’s Acting Regional Commander in the region, Deputy Commissioner Eino Nambahu, told Nampa on Wednesday the deceased has been identified as Muduva Sebedeus Kudumo.

The accident occurred around 06h00 on the Trans-Zambezi Highway, when an unknown driver allegedly ran Kudumo over and fled the scene.

‘The driver failed to stop the vehicle to render assistance to the victim and did not report the incident at the nearest police station,’ Nambahu said.

Kudumo’s next of kin have been informed.

The regional commander urged anyone with information on the accident to report it at the nearest police station.

He also urged drivers to not leave the scene of an accident as it is a punishable offence.

Nambahu further cautioned pedestrians to be careful when crossing the road and to not underestimate the speed of an oncoming vehicle.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency