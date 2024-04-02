Man assaulted to death in bar



WINDHOEK: A 33-year-old male was assaulted to death at a bar in Omulunga Street in Windhoek, Hakahana on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Immanuel Tukondjele Shimwetheni, a crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force stated.

‘It is alleged that the incident of murder took place at about 23h55. The victim was allegedly assaulted in a bar with an unknown object by two suspects. It was reported that the man fell on a table of alcohol, resulting in the falling of the alcohol, which aroused a confrontation between the deceased and the suspects,’ said the report.

His next of kin were informed, and the two suspects were arrested.

Furthermore, Priscilla Skrywer, a 64-year-old died after she was allegedly stabbed by her nephew with a kitchen knife on her left chest. The incident reportedly took place at Farm Uiseb in the Rehoboth district at about 18h00 on Sunday.

‘It is alleged that the suspect got involved in an argument with his aunt (the victim) resulting in the victim grabbing a piece of firewood

and beating the suspect in the face whereby the suspect retaliated by stabbing the [elderly woman]. The suspect fled the scene and was not yet arrested.

Police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency