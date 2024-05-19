Malaria: Do MDAs contribute to transmission through their activities?



Malaria is endemic in Nigeria and a leading cause of death in many countries. Children and pregnant women are the most affected groups.





To achieve more significant progress in the fight against malaria in Nigeria, analysts believe that there should be changes in approach.





According to Dr Akpaka Kalu, there is also the need to adopt technologies to look at how best to maximise investment efficiency and impact.





Kalu is the Team Lead, Strategic Planning and Policy, Communicable and Non Communicable Cluster (UHC/CND), World Health Organisation (WHO), African Region.





Kalu argues that activities of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) contribute to malaria transmission.





‘To make more impact in the war against malaria, there is need to have rethink of our model and adopt technologies to look at how best to maximise investment efficiency and impact.





‘We need to do more and achieve more with available resources, and it is possible because technology is available, resources are limited.





‘We have the motivation to maximise technology to also maximise efficiency of our investment.





‘We also need to leverage resources from the private sector and non-health sector,” he advises.





‘For instance, ministries of works are involved in road constructions. When they are doing those road constructions, the earthworks they do, create breeding sites.





‘Ministries of works may not know that they are aiding in transmission of malaria through their very good initiatives, ‘ he argues.









Source: News Agency of Nigeria





