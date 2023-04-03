Magashi unveils roads, other projects in NDA

The Minister of Defence, retired Maj.- Gen. Bashir Magashi, on Friday, inaugurated multiple projects at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, in a bid to enhance the training of cadets.

The projects inaugurated included roads in honour of war heroes and the NDA-NAF Base Link Road and new gate named after Magashi.

The defence minister inspected concrete fence and block fence projects and also unveiled adventure obstacle course where demonstration was carried out by the cadets.

He also witnessed river assault crossing demonstration by the cadets of the 70th Regular Course at the Nigerian Air Force dam.

Speaking to newsmen after the inauguration, Magashi said he has expectation that the Armed Forces of Nigeria are doing their best in carrying out their constitutional duties to the nation.

He said that his visit was also to see areas of improvement in the training and other aspects of soldiering in the Academy to ensure good breed of officers.

On security, Magashi said there has been much improvement as seen in the North-East and North-West, adding that gradually people would return to civilised way of doing things in the country.

He expressed gratitude for the project named after him at the NDA while also commending the commandant for his vision and innovations in the training of the cadets.

Earlier, the Commandant of the Academy, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Manu-Yusuf, said the projects would enhance the security architecture of the academy.

He said they had also open ways for additional areas of training.

He thanked the Minister; Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff and other service chiefs for supporting the institution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of Army Staff visited the NDA on March 30 and had inaugurated 15 troops-carrying vehicles and other projects.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria