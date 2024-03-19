Lighting strike claims three lives in Oshikoto Region



A 43-year-old woman and her two children, a girl and a boy, have been found dead in the ashes of a burnt hut suspected to have been struck by lightning in the Oshikoto Region.

The Namibian Police Force crime investigations coordinator for the Oshikoto Region, Deputy Commissioner Titus Ekandjo, on Tuesday said the incident occurred between Friday and Monday at Omeyantalala village in the Okankolo Constituency.

‘It is alleged that the bodies of a woman and her two children were found in the ashes of a burnt hut suspected to have been struck by lightning. They were discovered by school children who passed by on Monday around 17h00 while on their way home from school,’ Ekandjo said.

The remains of the deceased were taken to the Okankolo Clinic mortuary and police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency