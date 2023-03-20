LG chairman lauds officials for recording no security breach in Keffi

Alhaji Muhammad Baba-Shehu, Chairman of Keffi Local Government Area (LGA) of Nasarawa state, has praised concerned officials for ensuring there was no security breach during Saturday’s elections in the area.

Baba-Shehu gave the commendation while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Keffi after the state’s Governorship and House of Assembly elections in the area.

He said the success recorded was as a result of the zeal and commitment of security agencies in the area.

The LGA Chairman said officers of the concerned security agencies worked hard to ensure no one carried out any act that would destabilise the peace being enjoyed in the area.

“So far, as the chief security officer of the area, I have not received any report of any breach in security and that is because our security personnel are up and doing.

“All the security agencies in Keffi LG did what they know best and what was expected of them. They were in every corner of the community,” he said.

Baba-Shehu added that the peaceful conduct of the elections in the area was commendable, and lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for ensuring the process met Nigerians’ expectations.

“I also have to commend INEC officials because the electoral materials reached polling units in good time and the election process also started early.

So, there was no complaint of delay of accreditation or voting in Keffi,” he said

Source: News Agency of Nigeria