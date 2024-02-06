Leaders in Luxury: Automobili Pininfarina Recognised With Three International Awards

B95

Automobili Pininfarina begins 2024 with multiple award wins for its design

PURA Vision awarded Silver in Conceptual Products / Automotive & Transport Product Design category at The International Design Awards

Automobili Pininfarina named ‘Luxury Electric Performance Car Manufacturer of the Year 2024’ by LUXlife Magazine

Battista Edizione Nino Farina crowned Best Electric Hypercar at Robb Report Monaco & Côte d’Azur Car of the Year 2024

Full suite of assets to support the news can be found here

CAMBIANO, Italy, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Automobili Pininfarina has kicked off 2024 with three award wins, as it continues to build on the success of a record-breaking previous year.

LUXlife Magazine named Automobili Pininfarina ‘Luxury Electric Performance Car Manufacturer of the Year 2024’ at its annual awards.

Celebrating the unparalleled achievements and exceptional creativity in the realm of luxury, LUXlife awards honour the leaders and pioneers who redefine excellence within the industry, setting higher standards of sophistication and elegance. Automobili Pininfarina was a winner within the ‘Leaders in Luxury’ category.

This was followed by another win for the PURA Vision design concept, which was awarded Silver in Conceptual Products / Automotive & Transport Product Design at the 2024 International Design Awards.

Battista Edizione Nino Farina

PURA Vision represents the beginning of what promises to be a groundbreaking era for electric luxury vehicles and was penned by Chief Design Officer, Dave Amantea. It was unveiled at 2023 Monterey Car Week.

Dave Amantea, Chief Design Officer, commented: “Our PURA design philosophy is all about simplicity and timeless beauty, which is designed into every Automobili Pininfarina model. The elegant silhouette and dramatic proportions express this language on PURA Vision, envisioned here as a first-of-its-kind electric Luxury Utility Vehicle (e-LUV).”

The principles of the PURA philosophy, established by Automobili Pininfarina, transform the DNA of iconic models from Pininfarina SpA’s past to define the future, balancing inspiration from iconic classic cars with futuristic elements.

Inspired by classic proportions and exquisite detailing, PURA Vision presents an elegant silhouette with bold cab-rear proportions that combine timeless beauty with exquisite detailing to create a dynamic identity with unmistakable presence. Show-stopping features include its narrow glasshouse and tri-opening pillarless doors, which provide supreme access to its sophisticated cabin.

PURA Vision design concept

Most recently, the Automobili Pininfarina Battista Edizione Nino Farina was named Best Electric Hypercar at Robb Report Monaco & Côte d’Azur Car of the Year 2024. Introduced at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed, it is a tribute to racing legend Nino Farina – nephew of company founder Battista ‘Pinin’ Farina and the first Formula One World Champion.

Each of the five unique examples features an exquisite detail that references a different milestone in Nino’s racing career. Finished in a bespoke Rosso Nino paint complemented by a special livery on the lower body, finished in Bianco Sestriere and Iconica Blu, the exterior design is completed by the Satin Gold 10-spoke forged aluminium Glorioso alloy wheels.

Press Contacts

Duncan Forrester

Chief Communications Officer

(M) +49 (0) 171 265 4094

d.forrester@automobili- pininfarina.com Akira Shinonuma

Communications Manager

(M) +49 (0) 1511 0949270

a.shinonuma@automobili- pininfarina.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT

https://automobili- pininfarina.com/media-hub

EDITOR’S NOTES

ABOUT AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA

Automobili Pininfarina is based in operational headquarters in Munich, Germany, with a team of experienced automotive executives from luxury and premium car brands. Designed, engineered and produced by hand in Italy, the Battista hyper GT and all future models will be sold in all major global markets under the brand name Pininfarina. The company aims to design experiences for the world’s foremost taste makers. Automobili Pininfarina GmbH is a 100 per cent Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd investment following the signing of a trademark licence agreement between Pininfarina S.p.A. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Pininfarina S.p.A. has an influential role in supporting design and production capacities based on its unique 94-year experience of producing many of the world’s most iconic cars.

Photos accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 666e6473-ad48-44a4-b8b4- 63370c5905ba

https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 4e3f2da6-e216-479c-97fd- 4f672a1d3e87

https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 5528a50f-f9b1-44f9-8a6f- 86535076509



GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1000912151