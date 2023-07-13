Lagos govt. installs 48 traditional rulers in 3 years

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Wednesday, said the government installed 48 Obas from June 2020 to May 2023.

Sanwo-Olu made this known at the State House Ikeja during the inauguration of the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs, for another five years.

He said the state government recognised and appreciated the vital role the traditional rulers played in ensuring peace, harmony and stability.

According to him, this creates a conducive environment for everyone in the communities to live, work and transact their businesses, without fear or intimidation.

“It is in furtherance of this conviction that a total number of 48 Obas were installed from June 2020 to May 2023.

“It is important to state here that the inauguration of this council further attests to the high pedestal this administration places our traditional institution and its relevance to the contemporary governance structure and delivery of dividends of democracy.

“On our part, as an administration, we have continued to support our traditional rulers with welfare packages to enhance their mobility and general upkeep, as well as the construction and renovation of palaces across the state.

“It is our expectation that all of these will aid seamless discharge of your duties in your respective domains,” he said.

The governor urged the traditional rulers to continue serving as vital bridges between the people and the government, as fathers of their respective communities.

He said the vital issue of security in the state should be of collective concern; as the traditional rulers’ collaboration with the government and its security agencies would help in safeguarding the peace that Lagos state had always enjoyed.

Sanwo-Olu thanked the traditional rulers for their support for his re-election and especially the election of President Bola Tinubu, as well as all other APC candidates, both at the Federal and state levels.

”Let me assure you all, our royal fathers, that I will continue to cherish and rely on your support and wise counsel, as we strive to raise the profile of Lagos state among the comity of modern city-states in the world.

“Through commitment to the implementation of our T.H.E.M.E.S+ development agenda.

“On this note, it is my honour and privilege to inaugurate the newly approved Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs under the chairmanship of His Royal Majesty, Alaiyeluwa, Oba Riliwanu Babatunde Osuolale Aremu Akiolu, the Oba of Lagos for another five years,” he said.

Mrs Kikelomo Bolarinwa, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, said that the reconstitution came with consideration for the inclusion of all the First Class traditional rulers across the five divisions of the state.

“The traditional institution contributes phenomenally to good governance in Lagos, in the area of resolution of chieftaincy matters and giving advice to government on chieftaincy, security, inter-community relations and other public policy issues in the state,” Bolarinwa said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria