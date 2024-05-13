King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre Welcomes New Deputy CEO Amid Strategic Transformations

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH&RC) has recently welcomed Dr. Björn Zoéga as its Deputy CEO, an appointment that underscores its commitment to promoting and fostering healthcare excellence. Dr. Zoéga, renowned for his extensive experience in healthcare management and policy, joins a dedicated team as the hospital continues to drive key strategic initiatives.

KFSH&RC, a leader in medical research and clinical services, continues to attract global expertise to bolster its vision of healthcare excellence. With Dr. Zoéga’s involvement, the hospital is advancing a digital transformation strategy designed to improve operational efficiency and enhance patient care. His expertise in fostering international collaborations, evidenced by his former role as president of the European University Hospital Alliance (EUHA) and through initiatives like JOIN4ATMP aimed at advancing access to innovative therapies, further aligns KFSH&RC’s services with global healthcare trends.

Key projects at KFSH&RC include the deployment of advanced digital technologies to streamline the patient care process, the adoption of innovative care models, and the upgrading of facility amenities. These strategic efforts aim to improve access to medical services and facilitate better communication, reflecting KFSH&RC’s dedication to setting new standards in healthcare.

Dr. Zoéga’s previous contributions at Karolinska University Hospital, which is ranked the second best in Europe and seventh globally by Newsweek’s 2024 World’s Best Hospitals, where he nurtured a culture of continuous learning and collaboration among healthcare professionals, align well with KFSH&RC’s objectives. His role in fostering programs like EUCARE and facilitating the Europe-wide exchange of intensive care nurses during crises has significantly enhanced staff development and supported his previous hospital’s goal of attracting top talent—a principle mirrored in KFSH&RC’s transformation journey. With Dr. Zoéga contributing to leadership, KFSH&RC is poised to further its role as a pivotal player in shaping the future of healthcare in Saudi Arabia.

About King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre:

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre stands among the global leaders in providing specialized healthcare, driving innovation, and serving as an advanced medical research and education hub. Through strategic partnerships with prominent local, regional, and international institutions, the hospital is dedicated to advancing medical technologies and elevating healthcare standards worldwide.

The hospital has secured its position as the leading brand in the healthcare sector across the Kingdom and the Middle East, marking its second consecutive year as the most valuable healthcare brand. It ranks 9th within the Kingdom and 28th in the Middle East. The hospital distinguishes itself as the sole hospital globally to break into the top 10 brands in its country, as highlighted in two reports by “Brand Finance” on the 50 most valuable brands in Saudi Arabia and the 150 most valuable brands in the Middle East in 2024.

Due to the transformation programs and the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, launched by His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister – may God protect him – to enhance the Kingdom’s leadership in the global healthcare sector, KFSH&RC has emerged as a leading Academic Medical Centre in the Middle East and Africa. It maintained its 20th rank globally for the second consecutive year in 2024, according to “Brand Finance.” Additionally, it has been ranked among the top 250 hospitals globally in 2024 by the American magazine “Newsweek.”

