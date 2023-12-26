Katutura State Hospital records 15 babies born on Christmas Day



WINDHOEK: The Katutura State Hospital in Windhoek recorded 15 births on Christmas Day this year, of which nine are girls and six boys.

Mathew Herman, a Senior Midwife at the hospital said that a premature baby forms part of the group of babies born, noting that the baby was born through an emergency C-section as the mother had pre-eclampsia. Both the mother and baby are healthy, he added.

‘There was a small complication where a mother had to be admitted for an emergency c- section as she suffered from Pre-eclampsia, both mother and baby are healthy and out of danger. All the other babies are healthy,’ said Herman.

Angolan national 16-year-old Helena Ndilianu, who forms part of the group of mothers told this agency that she did not expect to have her baby boy on Christmas as she was told she was due at the end of the month.

A first-time mother, Ndilianu who hails from Oshivemba in Angola said she will be taking her newborn back to Angola.

Namibian Shiweyahafo Ndeukanawa, aged 39, said she expected to give

birth on 27 December.

The unemployed mother of six told Nampa she was blessed to have given birth on Christmas Day.

‘I feel happy and lucky to have given birth on Christmas day, I thought the baby would be born in January,’ said Charlotte Kubas, another mother who hails from Groot Aub.

She said her baby boy was born healthy however, his weight decreased from 2.1 kg to 1.7kg since birth. Kubas further told Nampa that the ambulance drivers suggested the name ‘Jesus’ for her baby.

Registered nurse, Martha Moongo said she enjoyed her Christmas with the mothers and the babies they received.

‘It’s amazing to have a Christmas baby because we can celebrate together with the mothers,’ said, Moongo.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency