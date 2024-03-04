Kalahari and Garieb circuits emerge victories at ||Kharas governor’s cup



ROSH PINAH: The Kalahari and Garieb circuits were declared winners of the 2024 ||Kharas Governor’s Cup in the netball and soccer categories respectively on Sunday.

The tournament took place from the 01 to 03 March 2024 at the Rosh Pinah Scorpion Zinc sport park and saw four teams from the four circuits compete in the netball, rugby, and soccer sports codes.

The aim of the tournament is to create regional teams that would at all times be battle-ready for inter-regional, national, and international sporting events.

In the netball category, the Kalahari girls defeated the team from the Namib circuit 59-13 in the final game, while for soccer, Garieb defeated the Namib circuit 3-4 in the final game. The rugby final was between PK de Villiers Secondary School and Suiderlig High School, both from the Kalahari circuit, and the final score was 16-5 in favour of PK de Villiers.

Players of the tournament were as follows: Lumando Basson for soccer from Garieb, Ruaha Shekwaya for netball from Kalahari, and David Sakeu

s for rugby from Kalahari.

Each of the best players walked away with N.dollars 5 000 in cash, sponsored by Rosh Pinah Zinc Mine, while the mine pledged to support Shekwaya in her netball career going forward.

Speaking as she officiated the tourney on Saturday, ||Kharas Governor Aletha Frederick said sports is beyond the thrill of competition as it offers countless opportunities for the youth, adding that sports goes far beyond future opportunities of income as it serves as a shield, protecting the youth from the pitfalls of life’s social evils, providing a safe haven and a place where young people can find purpose, discipline, and belonging.

‘It is not just about scoring goals; it is about scoring opportunities for a brighter future, your participation in sports can open up a host of avenues for you, it can create for you employment in the future, opening doors for careers as athletes, coaches, administrators, and more,’ she stressed.

PstBet is the main sponsor of the Governor’s Cup, having pledged an amo

unt of N.dollars 70 000 each year for the next three years towards the event. Other sponsors are Novanam Group of Companies, Sea Flower Group of Companies, Vedanta, RoshSkor Township, Rosh Pinah Zinc Mine, ||Kharas Regional Council, Total Energies, Bank Windhoek, and First National Bank among others.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency