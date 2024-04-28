Interrogate underrepresentation of ||Kharas learners in green hydrogen scholarship: Nandi-Ndaitwah



Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said an investigation should be launched to determine why there is an underrepresentation of learners from the ||Kharas Region for the green hydrogen scholarships.

Nandi-Ndaitwah made these remarks at Berseba on Saturday during the 13th cultural festival of the |Hai-|Khaua Traditional Authority.

‘I cannot believe that learners from here cannot qualify. And if that is the case, I think we need to interrogate it, because the schools are here, they are on the doorsteps as compared to other regions, this region as compared to others not all the classes are overcrowded,’ she said.

Further, she said it is evident that the country is experiencing drought which is affecting everyone, adding that Government will do everything possible to ensure that those badly affected and in need of food will be assisted.

Nandi-Ndaitwah stressed drought food must be given to those in need and should not be politicised, as it is food bought by the government that it sends for all Namibians wh

o have no food.

‘We cannot play with people’s lives because of politics, we need these people, people must eat in order to vote for you, why starve them…? Drought food is not for families, friends and political allies to those given responsibility to distribute them, therefore, any unethical behaviour in relation to drought food distribution must be reported to the Office of the Prime Minister,’ she stressed.

She also said communities and their traditional leaders play an important role in the socio-economic development of the country while traditional leaders in particular, contribute to enhancing national cohesion, harmony, peace and unity among their communities.

She called upon traditional leaders and their communities to collaborate with law enforcement agencies in their regions to combat gender-based violence and other negative vices.

‘As of late, we have witnessed an upsurge of criminal activities such as domestic violence against women and children, alcohol and drug abuse among the youth and eld

erly in various communities in our country. Community courts in various traditional communities adjudicate both criminal and civil cases and our communities should utilise these institutions to promote law and order, to maintain peace and harmony in the communities,’ said Nandi-Ndaitwah.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency