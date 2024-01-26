Hundreds attend bikers street procession at Otjiwarongo



OTJIWARONGO: A group of 17 bikers from Angola and Namibia on Thursday held a street procession in Otjiwarongo’s Hage Geingob Avenue in preparation for their 2024 Africa Ubuntu Run show, which is set for Karibib on Sunday.

The parade, led by Otjiwarongo Municipality traffic vehicles, started at the police roadblock north of town, and attracted hundreds of onlookers.

Otjozondjupa Governor, James Uerikua and Chairperson of the Otjozondjupa Regional Council, Marlayn Mbakera accompanied by their officials also attended show.

President of Windhoek-based Eenghoshi Bikers Club, Jekonia Bezana, told the gathering that the bikers’ show at Otjiwarongo was in preparation for their big event set for Karibib in the Erongo Region on Sunday.

‘About 10 countries from the Southern African bikers clubs are expected to participate in the event,’ he said.

He explained that in Namibia alone over 30 bikers clubs are active, and their members will also participate in Sunday’s Africa Ubuntu Run show.

Speaking on behalf of the A

ngolan bikers, Jose Eduardo said about 10 of them travelled from Lubango on bikes and that they were still fit to participate in the Karibib show.

He praised the Namibian government for maintaining its road infrastructure throughout the country.

The Africa Ubuntu Run show, he said, has become an annual biker event each January since 2015 with a participation of several trained bikers from his country, Angola, South Africa, Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia and Lesotho among others.

Source: Namibia Press Agency