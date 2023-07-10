Governor defends greater border control

Authorities in the northern Zaire province stressed the need to work harder on greater border control in the region.

The call was made by the governor of Zaire province, Adriano Mendes de Carvalho, while speaking to ANGOP last Sunday, ahead of the inauguration Monday of the Naval Base of the Angolan Navy by the President João Lourenço.

He considered the situation in Zaire normal, despite some problems likely to be overcome, which he didn’t mention.

“There are still small flaws, but I think they will soon be overcome”, he said, adding that the defence and security bodies are in time to address the situation in the best possible way.

He considers the military infrastructure a gain for the northern region, in general, and for the province, in particular the municipality of Soyo.

The operation of the infrastructure will greatly reduce the problem of violation of territorial waters, Adriano Mendes de Carvalho told the press.

The inauguration is part of the commemorations of the 47th anniversary of the Angolan Navy, on July 10.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)