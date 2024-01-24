GIPF requires proof from student beneficiaries



WINDHOEK: The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) has called on children beneficiaries to provide proof of their enrolment as students.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, the company’s General Manager for Marketing and Stakeholder Engagement, Edwin Tjiramba, stated that beneficiaries should submit their proof of enrolment such as school letters at the GIPF office on time to avoid any delays in the processing of their benefits.

‘One of the key components of GIPF’s corporate strategy is to ensure that its members are well-informed and aware of their benefits. This is the time of the year again where GIPF implores all beneficiaries who are students between the ages of 18 years to 25 years old, to submit their signed proof of studentship timeously,’ said Tjiramba.

He further noted that only authorised signatories (principal, faculty officer, rector, director, branch coordinator and/or the deputy head of department, or anyone acting in that capacity) from the respective schools or institutions of h

igher education are allowed to sign the studentship letters.

‘If a student took a break in his/her studies due to any unforeseen circumstances, then he/she should submit proof of studentship for payment of benefits to continue until they turn 25 years old,’ Tjiramba said.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency