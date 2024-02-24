Geingob was a unifier: Nujoma



WINDHOEK: Namibia’s late President, Dr Hage Geingob, will be remembered as a unifier as he embodied a politics of inclusivity.

This is according to Namibia’s Founding President Sam Nujoma, who paid tribute to Geingob during Geingob’s State memorial service here on Saturday.

Nujoma noted in a statement delivered on his behalf by Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila at the official public event that the outpouring of love from all over the world is a testament to Geingob’s diplomacy of multilateralism.

He said the late Head of State advocated for Namibian unity in diversity, as witnessed through his mantra of ‘The Namibian House in which no one should feel left out.’

‘He thus will be remembered as a unifier because he embodied a politics that was not divisive as he understood the immense power of unity and vehemently fought against tribalism,’ Nujoma, who was present at the event, said.

Nujoma recalled that the last time he spoke to Geingob was when he called him a day before he went for medical treat

ment in the United States of America in late January 2024.

‘On that occasion, I wished him a quick recovery and renewed strength to continue leading our country to greater heights of economic development and prosperity,’ he said at the stadium covered by a sombre mood.

Nujoma, who met Geingob for the first time in 1963 in Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, said Geingob was ‘very attentive, teachable and a very consultative person who placed great emphasis on dialogue.’

The former Statesman said the hero’s funeral accorded to Geingob means that ‘we are giving a richly deserved recognition to a national hero and third President of the Republic of Namibia.’

Geingob is a recipient of the Most Ancient Order of the Welwitschia Mirabilis, which is Namibia’s highest award.

In his tribute, Nujoma said Geingob’s towering presence will be missed in the corridors of the United Nations, African Union and the SADC headquarters.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency