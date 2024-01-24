Geingob in good spirits, receiving medical attention: Nandi-Ndaitwah



WINDHOEK: Swapo Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah reassured the nation that President Hage Geingob is in good spirits, receiving medical attention and will continue to conduct the business of the party and government while giving necessary priority to his treatment.

This follows an announcement by the Presidency last week that Geingob has been diagnosed with cancer, following the results of an annual medical examination he underwent on 08 January 2024.

Nandi-Ndaitwah in a media statement on Wednesday said: ‘We as a party and indeed the people of Namibia are honoured by the trust and transparency with which Geingob has continued to lead our party. We salute him for his exemplary leadership in taking the nation into confidence, even in matters of personal nature.’

She called on the entire leadership, rank and file of the party to continue to stand in solidarity and unity as the party extends its best wishes to Geingob, for a speedy and full recovery.

‘We are all humans and prone to sickness, therefore,

it is natural to be concerned about the health of our leader,’ she said while calling on the nation to give Geingob space to focus on his recovery without speculation.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency