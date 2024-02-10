Geingob groomed youth ready to take over: Nekongo



WINDHOEK: Swapo Party Youth League Secretary General, Ephraim Nekongo said the late President Hage Geingob was one of the leaders who groomed young people who are ready to take over the country.

Shortly after paying condolences to former First Lady Monica Geingos at the couple’s residence here on Friday, Nekongo said Geingob groomed many young people ready to take over as the country moves forward.

Geingob passed away at the age of 82, on 04 February.

Nekongo emphasized that the recent appointment of former Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Technology (MICT), Emma Theofelus to Minister, honours Geingob for his role in shaping young people.

Theofelus marks the youngest minister at age 27 in the country following the appointment by President Nangolo Mbumba on Friday during a cabinet reshuffle necessitated by Geingob’s death.

Geingob appointed Theofelus as deputy minister of MICT in March 2020 as part of his second term cabinet.

‘As we move forward, definitely the grooming we have to put it

into practice because we know already what to do as the good teacher already taught us,’ he said.

The youth leader said that the late Geingob championed a constitution that lived up to the expectations of the country and its people, challenged the missing provision in the constitution and amended it to the expectations of the Namibian people.

‘Had those missing amendments not been effected we could have had a crisis in terms of transition. If you recall, many people were not happy during that period, however, we could only say thanks to the people’s President for ensuring that effectiveness,’ he noted.

Source: Namibia Press Agency