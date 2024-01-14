Footsteps For Africa unveils renovated Eros Girls’ School hostel



WINDHOEK: Footsteps For Africa Founder, Austin Cameron, on Friday unveiled the newly renovated hostel at the Eros Girls’ School.

The hostel’s renovation, which was done at a cost of N.dollars 1 million, was the brainchild of Footsteps For Africa, aided by their donors.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in the capital, Jordania Andima, Footseps For Africa’s country representative, outlined the process of having this project completed.

‘We visited the school earlier in the year around January and spoke to the school principal and alerted her that we are in search of projects for the year. After that we put out a call for donors and luckily, we got a generous donation for the renovation of the school hostel, which started in November 2023,’ said Andima.

She further explained that this is only phase one of the work they will be doing at Eros Girls’ School and that they are deliberating on how to further improve the learning environment for the students.

Speaking at the same occasion, Executive Director in t

he Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, Sanet Steenkamp, expressing her gratitude to the work that had been done by Footsteps For Africa, and how it will greatly improve the livelihoods for the young girls.

‘You used your mind and your heart as well as your hands and did something amazing,’ stated Steenkamp.

She further expressed her admiration towards resource schools stating that they have a special place in her heart and encourages many other schools to learn from them.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency