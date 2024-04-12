Eid-el-Fitr: Cleric calls for love, Godliness among Nigerians



A Muslim cleric, Mohammed Abubakar on Thursday called on Nigerians to embrace Godliness and show of love as a lifestyle.

Abubakar, who is the head of ‘Masjidul Ansar’ mosque in One Man Village, Karu, Nasarawa State, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to him, the period of Eid-el-Fitr and Ramadan is not just for merriment, but also a period to reflect on the spirituality and love exhibited by individuals and society as a whole.

Relating the just concluded Ramadan fast to school, Abubakar urged fellow Muslims and Nigerians to always adhere to the lessons and also learn to live with it.

‘If we can stay away from hurting our fellow human beings, robbing, cheating, killing and committing all manner of evil for that period of 29, 30 days, then, it shows we can stay without sins.

‘We should not forget what we have learnt during the period of Ramadan. We should pray and hope for more grace in our future endeavours and celebrations,’ Abubakar said.

He advised citizens

to go beyond the Sallah celebration and continue to share love and peace among themselves.

‘As we celebrate this Eid-el-fitr, haven learnt so much from Ramadan, irrespective of being rich or poor, we must, especially the rich, always extend food, money, clothing and arms to the poor.

‘We should consider everybody as one and desirable of each other’s love in different ways,’ he said.

Abubakar urged Nigerians to always pray for the nation’s peace and harmony.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria