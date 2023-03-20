EFCC arrests, parades 19 for vote-buying in Kwara

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Saturday in Ilorin paraded 19 suspected vote buyers arrested during the Governorship and House of Assembly election in the state.

The Acting Zonal Head of EFCC, Ilorin Zonal Office, Michael Nzekwe, said the suspects were paraded at the commission’s Head office located at GRA, Ilorin.

Nzekwe said mandate of the commission was to ensure that money influence in politics was totally cut out and eradicated.

“The suspects were directly involved in vote-buying. We got credible intelligence and we acted on those intelligence.

”Some were arrested in Omu-Aran, Ilorin South and Ilorin West; we were all over the state,” Nzekwe said.

He added that investigation would commence immediately and provisions of the law would be followed afterwards.

”Though, they were picked in different locations across the state with money and Point on Sales (PoS) machines found in their possession, but we will carry out further investigation.

”We are an agency set up by law and we will strictly go with the provisions of the law after we have concluded investigation,” the acting Zonal Head said.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria