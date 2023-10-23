UK, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — October 23rd, London, UK

Dom Marchant, Chief Creative Officer, joins the executive leadership team at OPEN Health with a new vision to drive the creative communications practice

Dom will be responsible for leading the company’s overall creative strategy, with a specific focus on the creative communications practice, which specializes in data-driven creativity. By joining the OPEN Health executive leadership team, he will share this world-class, innovative approach throughout all of OPEN Health’s global practices, including scientific communications, patient engagement, and HEOR and market access.

“Data-driven creativity is central to all our services, and Dom demonstrates an innate vision for driving it within OPEN Health. He embodies a unique perspective and a freshness, seamlessly blending digital-first thinking with creative vision, but always with a commercial focus,” said Rob Barker, OPEN Health Group CEO.

Dom joined OPEN Health in 2021 through the acquisition of London-based creative agency ARK. He has a strong reputation in the industry, with a history of building successful healthcare agencies. In addition to 15 years’ experience in healthcare, he has worked with a diverse range of clients, including The Coca-Cola Company, Panasonic, Björk, and Ted Baker. His healthcare clients have included AZ, GSK, Alexion, BI, Takeda, Pfizer, and LEO.

With over 100 awards as Executive Creative Director, including two Cannes Lions, two Creative Floors, and most awarded agency at the PM Society Digital Awards in 2022 and 2023, he currently sits on the Interactive Media Council Inc. and the PM Society committee.

“We have built a solid reputation as a creative force over the past two years,” said Dom, “and we need to continue on that path, with more awards and more recognition for the highly creative and measurable work that typifies the data-driven approach.”

Dom begins in his role immediately.

About OPEN Health

OPEN Health unites deep scientific knowledge with wide-ranging specialist expertise to unlock possibilities that improve health outcomes and patient well-being. Working in partnership with our clients, we embrace our different perspectives and strengths to deliver fresh thinking and solutions that make a difference. OPEN Health is a flexible global organization that solves complex healthcare challenges across HEOR and market access, medical communications and creative omnichannel campaigns. For more information on OPEN Health, visit www.openhealthgroup.com.

