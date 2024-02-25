China hopes Namibia continues Geingob’s mission



WINDHOEK: Jiang Zuojun, Vice Chairperson of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, said his country firmly believes that the people of Namibia will carry on the mission of late President Hage Geingob, making strides in national development and revitalisation.

Zuojun, who was speaking at the memorial service of the late president, said for nearly 10 years under the leadership of Geingob, Namibia enjoyed a stable society, sound economic development, and constant improvement of people’s livelihood, delivering achievements for all to see in all sectors.

‘President Geingob was committed to promoting the cause of international and regional peace and development and is deeply respected by Africa and the international community. Under his leadership, Namibia held high the banner of Pan Africanism, actively promoted solidarity and integration of Africa, and maintained its firm position in safeguarding international justice and fairness,’ he said.

He added that, ‘With great devotion, president Geing

ob made vital contributions in promoting China-Namibia and China-Africa friendship. At this difficult moment, the people of China stand firmly with the people of Namibia.’

Zuojun pledged China’s readiness to work with Namibia and continue to deepen the friendship between the two countries and cooperate in all fields, promoting greater development for bilateral ties.

‘President Geingob is a good friend of the Chinese people. In his lifetime, he attached great importance to developing relations with China and made several visits to China, promoting in-depth development of the comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership between China and Namibia,’ he said.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency