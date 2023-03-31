Carrinho Buisness Group presents Industrial Complex at Expo-Industry2023

The 5th Edition of Expo-Indústria/2023 is serving for Carrinho Group to present an Industrial Complex, with the capacity to produce 2.4 million tons of various products, said this Thursday the marketing and communication director of the business group, Yuri Rodrigues.

Speaking to ANGOP, at Expo-Industry/2023 venue, he stressed that the aforementioned complex processes rice, wheat, corn and refines oil, in addition to the production of other consumer goods. Yuri Rodrigues underlined that the group’s industry does all of the production, processing of raw materials, finishing of products, which are then sold, through Carrinho group, via its “Bem Baratos” stores.

He said the expo is also serving to present a company that works in the area of agricultural promotion, “Carrinho Agri”, through families.

“We have 58,000 family farmers working with us and promoting maize, wheat, rice, beans and soybeans. At fairs, we make many partnerships with other companies that already produce locally. These companies sell their products in our stores, through our brands”, he stressed.

According to Yuri Rodrigues, with the industrial complex, which has the capacity to produce 2.4 million tons of different products, the company intends to be 100% national.

The group has 17 factories, home to 6,800 jobs, and currently has the largest storage structure in the country, with a capacity of 100,000 tons of cereals and 55,000 cubic meters of storage tanks for oleaginous products.

The 5th edition of Expo-indústria/2023, which started on the 29th of March and is due to end on the 1st of April, in the Special Economic Zone (ZEE) Luanda-Bengo, takes place in an area of two thousand square meters of exhibition space and has 238 exhibitors between national and international ones.

Among the main sectors on display, civil construction stands out with 22%, commerce and distribution (12%), the textile and catering sectors with 11% each, handicrafts (10%), oil and gas and agribusiness with 8%, plus banking and insurance, the furniture industry with five percent each.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)