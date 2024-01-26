BoN awards bursaries to 12 students



WINDHOEK: The Bank of Namibia on Thursday awarded 12 bursaries to students who excelled in the 2023 examinations, enabling them to pursue their tertiary education in various fields of studies at institutions of higher learning.

According to the bank’s spokesperson Sandra Garises, the students are expected to pursue their studies in accounting, mathematics, statistics, actuarial science, computer and data science, economics, cyber-security, and industrial engineering for undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

She said the bank has for over 20 years provided bursaries to students pursuing programmes aligned with its operations and the country’s key economic objectives.

‘These opportunities not only offer students financial support for their academic pursuits, but also ensure a smooth and purposeful path toward their future employment,’ Garises said.

On his part, Bank of Namibia Governor Johannes !Gawaxab said 713 applications were received and a meticulous selection process led to the selection of 11 under

graduates and one postgraduate recipient.

‘For over two decades, the bank has been investing in the future by awarding bursaries to outstanding students and contributing to the development of robust human capacity in our country. The bursaries we are awarding go beyond providing financial support for your academic journeys. They symbolise a vote of confidence in your abilities. Being a part of this success story reflects our ongoing commitment to ensuring that Namibian students are not burdened by financial constraints, but can instead focus on their contributions to the socio-economic vision of the country,’ !Gawaxab said.

The bursary recipients are Zaida April, Martha Mathew, Helvi Shuudifonya, Thomas Shivule, Adam Saal, Maarina Vilho, Alwyn Burger, Letisha Binga, Germin Araxas, Rosa Musore, Mulela Matengu and Kavejaruka Kozonguizi.

The bursary scheme covers the students’ tuition fees, textbooks, transportation, accommodation, living related costs for the duration of studies and return transport for thos

e admitted to tertiary institutions outside Namibia.

