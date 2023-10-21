Blood Service Commission seeks collaboration with laboratory council

The National Blood Service Commission (NBSC) has sought the collaboration of the

Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) for the regulation of blood related establishments.

Dr Eneye Suberu, Acting Director-General of the Commission, made the appeal in Abuja on Friday when he paid a courtesy visit to the council.

Mrs Fidelia Ginikanwa, Head, Corporate Affairs, Public Relations (MILSCN), made this known in a statement in Abuja.

According to him, the team’s visit is to express appreciation for the contributions of MLSCN in the health sector and introduce the commission’s law.

Suberu said the law had given the commission the mandate to regulate blood service all over the country.

According to him, the team will need the support of the council as a sister agency with a lot of experience in the regulatory space.

“We wish to seek your help in the regulation of blood establishments by ensuring that any medical laboratory facility seeking to register with you also has registered its blood service component with our commission.

“On our part, we will also ensure that any blood establishment seeking to register with NBSC has also registered with MLSCN, and has a medical laboratory scientist duly registered and licensed by your agency.

“This will be a mutually-beneficial relationship that will ensure that the interest of the patient is put at the front burner,” he said.

Suberu complained of the incessant cases of inter-professional rivalry or rancour among health professionals, saying that they were unnecessary.

“Our patients should always be our focus.

“There should be no superiority or inferiority complex among health professionals; instead, we should focus on the quality of service that should benefit the people of this country.

“Therefore, we must learn to work together to move the country forward,” he said.

Responding, Executive Officer, Dr Tosan Erhabor of the council, commended his counterpart for the visit.

Erhabor assured him that the council as an organisation driven by quality, safety, and sustainability, was always willing to collaborate with like-minded organizations to meet the yearnings of the patients for quality service.

“The interest of the patients should be paramount to all of us as health professionals.

“We are glad that you have come to seek collaboration with us, and we are willing to explore ways of working with your commission,” he said.

Erhabor requested the visitors to come up with a framework on how the collaboration could work.

He said that the council would do likewise, adding that both teams could meet at an agreed date in the future to harmonise positions as a prelude to a proper Memorandum of Understanding.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria