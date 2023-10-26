Blame perpetrators of abuse not victims – Mirabel Centre

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Mirabel Centre, has urged the public not to blame victims of sexual abuse but the perpetrators.

The NGO made the appeal on Thursday on its official X handle @MirabelCenterNG monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

It stated that a child, who was sexually abused, should never be blamed nor the parent be blamed for any act of abuse suffered.

According to the centre, sexual abuse can occur irrespective of a child’s age, religion, culture or socio-economic level, saying there is no foolproof way to protect children from sexual abuse.

To reduce the risk and protect children from abuse, the NGO urged parents to be well informed about sexual abuse and build an open relationship with their children.

“Accurate information makes us stronger and equips us to build protective environments and respond better when children face problems.

“Speak to your children and listen to them too.

“Build an open relationship with your children. Let them know they can trust you and share any information with you.

“Show more interest in their day-to-day lives and give them a chance to raise topics to discuss,” it stated.

It also appealed to parents to pay attention to what is happening around them and observe their children’s behaviour.

“Be aware of what is happening around you, your community and pay attention to your children’s behaviour and take note of changes.

‘Also, observe the behaviour of adults, who spend time with your children,’’ the organisation stated.

Mirabel Centre, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), provides free support services for survivors of sexual assault, appealed to the public to seek help when abused.

“Seek help immediately from Mirabel Centre if you suspect that a child is at risk or may have suffered abuse.

“Our helplines are 08187243468, 0815 5770000,’’ it stated. (NAN)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria