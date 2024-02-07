B1 accident claims one life Wednesday morning



OTJIWARONGO: An adult male driver of a Volkswagen sedan with an Outjo registration number plate, died instantly on Wednesday morning after his vehicle collided head-on with a mini-truck belonging to a private courier service on the B1 road south of Otjiwarongo.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) crime investigations coordinator in the Otjozondjupa Region, Deputy Commissioner Edna Nawa told Nampa on the same day that the deceased is yet to be identified as no identity documents were found on him.

Nawa said the deceased who was alone at the time of the incident, was travelling from the direction of Otjiwarongo towards Okahandja, while the truck headed the opposite direction.

‘At approximately 10 kilometres south of Otjiwarongo, the two cars collided with severe impact, killing the sedan driver on the spot,’ said Nawa.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that the truck allegedly veered to the right side of the road where the collision occurred, Nawa said.

A 37-year-old male driver of the truck sustained

slight injuries and he was treated at the Otjiwarongo State Hospital.

A culpable homicide docket has been opened against him, (truck driver) and police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency