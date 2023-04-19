Attorney General’s Office backs graft crackdown in education

Attorney General’s Office (PGR) has reiterated the need for the inclusion of subjects on corruption in the academic curriculum in the country.

The need was reiterated by National Director for Prevention and Fight Against Corruption of the PGR, Inocência Pinto, on Tuesday in Luanda, who said that the move was intended to fight against corruption in education sector.

The PGR official was speaking at the ceremony that marked the official launch of the consultation process of draft National Strategy for Prevention and Repression of Corruption (ENAPREC).

In her capacity as coordinator of the technical sub-group, in charge of drafting the proposal, Inocência Pinto, who is also Deputy Attorney General, said the inclusion of the corruption prevention in the education system aims at curbing such practices.

According to Pinto, the consultation process, due to start this month, will last more than 30 days in all country’s provinces.

She said that the proposal aims to allow, from an early age, people to have “contact with matters related to public probity and the common good”.

In her speech, Pinto noted that the implementation of actions to combat corruption in Angola “has been bearing fruit”.

As an example, she highlighted the fact that Angola was ranked 116th in the corruption perception index, according to non-governmental organisation Transparency International, in its report published in January 2023.

Contribution of the institutions

Although the content has already received various contributions from public and private, national and foreign institutions, the coordinators deemed it necessary to conduct a nationwide public consultation process, as part of the participatory democracy principle.

This exercise is extensive to all natural and legal persons interested in sharing their knowledge for the enrichment and conclusion of the document.

The draft National Strategy for the Prevention and Repression of Corruption was prepared by a Working Group created in 2019, integrated by various public bodies.

The group is coordinated by the minister of State and Head of the Civil Affairs Office to the President of the Republic, Adão de Almeida, under the guidance of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

The Working Group was also tasked with conducting studies and drafting of proposals and mechanisms for the implementation of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)