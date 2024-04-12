Army to review 1st quarter operational activities



The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, Principal Staff Officers, Commanders and commanding officers are to appraise Nigerian Army’s operations, training and other activities within the first quarter of 2024.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the operational activities would be reviewed at the COAS First Quarter Conference 2024 holding in Abuja from April 15 to April 19.

He said the conference would allow participant and the Nigerian Army make projections for the second quarter of the year, as well as holistically review the counter terrorism, counter insurgency and internal security operations across the country.

According to him, participants will have the opportunity to gain insight into the next transformational agenda of the COAS.

He added that the conference would also witness presentation of briefs on army training, operations, administration, logistics and other events, as captured in its

2024 Forecast of Events.

‘During the conference, far-reaching decisions to shore up the efficiency of the service would also be taken into consideration.

‘Principal Staff Officers of the Army Headquarters, Corps, Formations, and Field Commanders, Commandants of NA Schools and Tri-Service Institutions, as well as selected officers serving in key deployments are expected to be in attendance,’ he said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria