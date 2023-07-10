Angola’s procurement process of naval assets deemed transparent

Angolan head of State João Lourenço Monday in Soyo, northern Zaire province, said the new vessels for the Angolan Navy (MGA) were acquired in transparent processes and they do not “tarnish ” the country’s image.

João Lourenço was speaking to the press conference after the re-inauguration of the Naval Base in Soyo, northern Zaire province, ahead of the 47th anniversary of the creation of the Angolan Navy (MGA).

On the acquisition of vessels from the naval company Privinvest Shipbulding Investments LLC, involved in the hidden debts in Mozambique, João Lourenço clarified that the process does not damage in any way the good reputation of the Navy and the Angolan State.”

The president explained that “it is up to the States to report to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) the debts they contract and never the companies, adding that Angola has nothing to do with what is happening in another country (…). Angola does not interfere in other people’s affairs and each country should protect its good name”.

The Statesman said that the company that supplied the equipment belonged to a business group that had given guarantees that it would honour its commitments. It was reputable, with shipyards in France, Germany and England, and that it equips navies in many good European countries, supplying corvettes and frigates.

“We have a clear conscience (…) and we will honour our commitment,” as the contract to supply Angola with many more vessels and means has not yet been concluded, in addition to the State’s willingness to acquire means from other business groups.

President João Lourenço said that the pace of receiving new vessels will depend on the ability to pay.

He also announced plans to acquire by 2025 the frigates. As for the three corvettes, he said, the first may also arrive by 2025 and the others in the following years.

He also announced the timely completion of the construction works of the maritime surveillance centres in Namibe and Lobito to, in coordination with those in Barra do Kwanza and Soyo, that will ensure coverage of the Angolan maritime coast and part of the Gulf of Guinea.

New Naval Base

The president stated that the country needs to build a new main Naval Base, as the current one has no more expansion zones.

He justified the need for a large base capable of accommodating vessels such as corvettes, and in the future, frigates.

The Commander-in-Chief also emphasised the importance of ensuring the maintenance of the infrastructure of the other branches of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA).

João Lourenço believes that the Soyo Naval Base will also contribute to the fight against piracy, fuel smuggling, illegal immigration and human trafficking

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)