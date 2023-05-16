Angola presents business opportunities in Germany

The Business and investment opportunities in Angola were displayed to German businesspeople, during the Angola-Germany Business Forum, ANGOP learnt this Monday.

Addressing the event, the minister of Economy and Planning (MEP), Mário Caetano João, presented the performance of the Angolan economy and the strategic vision of the National Development Plan, emerging from the 2050 long-term strategy.

The minister, who was cited by a press release, also presented his commitment to improving the business environment, the plans to promote grain production (Planagrão), animal protein production (Planapecuária) and fisheries (Planapesca).

The minister explained that the macroeconomic stability that the country is experiencing and the commitment to the diversification of the economy are only being possible, because of one factor.

According to him, the sector did not manage to finance over 40 projects until 2019. But the number rose significantly from 2020 reaching to more than a thousand projects until 2022.

Mário Caetano João appealed to businesspeople to invest in Angola, because, in addition to its internal market and productive potential, it is a space that represents a SADC’s market gateway, comprising more than 300 million consumers and annually moves 750 billion dollars.

The CEO of Private Investment and Export Promotion Agency, AIPEX, Lello Francisco, presented the tax incentives and the facilities and support that the Agency offers to those who want to invest in the country.

While, the chairman of the Executive Committee of the Angolan Debt and Stock Exchange (BODIVA), Walter Pacho, says that another way of investing in Angola, in addition to the process of privatizing public companies, is in the agrarian sector, through stock Exchange.

In turn, the delegate for the German Economy in Angola, Vandré Spellmeier, considers that the active presence of investors at the forum reveals the high German interest in the Angolan market, in the areas that correspond to the pillars of the strategic vision of the PDN 2023/2027.

Angola and Germany

Germany and Angola, being two traditional partners, have projects that focus on the construction of infrastructures for the production of electricity, the pharmaceutical industry and in the field of Hospital Construction and Management.

Available information indicates that trade between Angola and Germany, in 2020, was estimated at 120 million euros.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)